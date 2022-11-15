Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.14% of Moody’s worth $69,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average is $281.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

