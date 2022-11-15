Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 380 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 1,670,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,939,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

