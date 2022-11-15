Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 69,473 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 675,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.