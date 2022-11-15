BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

