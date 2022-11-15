BTIG Research Cuts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $22.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

