BTIG Research Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $25.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.
PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.
Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,521,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,216,666. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
