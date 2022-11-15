BTIG Research Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $25.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,521,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,216,666. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

