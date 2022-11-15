BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Insider Sells $39,888.45 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BTRS Stock Performance

BTRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,181. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

About BTRS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 1,309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 534,764 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

