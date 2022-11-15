Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BHLL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 73,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,546. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

