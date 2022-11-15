Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,146,300 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 1,855,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,066.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.74) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.35) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.00 ($24.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.