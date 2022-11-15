Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

