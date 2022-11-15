Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $64.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

