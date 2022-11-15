C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320,700 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $54,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,703. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

