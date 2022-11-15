C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.