CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.