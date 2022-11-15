CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $32.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $33.92.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
