Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 182 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.06. 311,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

