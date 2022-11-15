Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.63. 58,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.21. The firm has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

