Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 457,596 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 457,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,528,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 11.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

