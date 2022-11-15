Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 488 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.46. 126,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

