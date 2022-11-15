Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.59. 151,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.87. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 293.81, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

