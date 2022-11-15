Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $351.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.17. The company has a market cap of $333.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

