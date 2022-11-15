Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.16. 51,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

