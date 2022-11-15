Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

