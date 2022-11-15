Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 214,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

