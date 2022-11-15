Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809,914 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

