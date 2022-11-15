Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DHR traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average is $264.14. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,646 shares of company stock worth $7,504,203. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.