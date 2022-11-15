Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 737,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,238. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

