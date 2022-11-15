Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $29.48

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $26.51. Cadre shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 10,676 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Cadre Trading Down 10.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $980.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is 400.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 180.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

