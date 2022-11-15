CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.