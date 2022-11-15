Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.63 on December 9th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cake Box Trading Up 1.5 %

CBOX opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The company has a market cap of £46.70 million and a P/E ratio of 718.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cake Box Company Profile

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £208,500 ($245,005.88).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

