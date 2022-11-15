California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Synopsys worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $330.68 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

