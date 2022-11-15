California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $69,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

