California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $72,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,561 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

