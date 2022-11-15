California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,922 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Phillips 66 worth $75,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

