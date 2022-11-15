California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,936 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Autodesk worth $73,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

