California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

