Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 14,095 shares of company stock worth $242,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

