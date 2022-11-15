Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $1.26 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,466 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 72,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

