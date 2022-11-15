Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 350,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.