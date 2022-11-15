Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 951,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

