Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

