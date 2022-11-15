Canaccord Genuity Group Trims MDA (OTC:MDALF) Target Price to C$10.50

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s previous close.

MDALF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MDA in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDA stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.03. MDA has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$8.89.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

