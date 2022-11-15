Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $257.01

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$257.01 and last traded at C$257.01, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$268.00.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$277.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$310.18.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

