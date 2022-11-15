CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 18.6% in October

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Up 80.4 %

Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.40. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

