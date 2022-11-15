Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.16% from the company’s current price.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 445,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $72,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

