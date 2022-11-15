Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, reaching $346.37. 165,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.