Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 389 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in McDonald’s by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.82. The stock had a trading volume of 505,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.12.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

