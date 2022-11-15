Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,759 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 49.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 540,614 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,306,112. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

