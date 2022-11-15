Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.