Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.51. 349,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $396.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

