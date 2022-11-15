Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,330 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 35,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

